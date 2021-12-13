Big third quarter leads Rodgers, Packers to historic win over Bears

by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY — Under the lights in his 100th career start at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers made some more history Sunday night.

In the Packers’ 45-30 win over the Bears, Rodgers scored his 23rd career win over Chicago — tying Hall of Famer Brett Favre for the most by any QB against the Bears. Notably, Favre had 22 wins over the Bears with the Packers, and one with the Vikings (all 23 of Rodgers’ have come in Green and Gold).

A low-scoring first quarter saw the Bears take a 3-0 lead, but both teams got the offense going in a high-octane second, as Chicago entered halftime with a 27-21 lead.

But Aaron Jones came out of the gate fast in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns and leading the Pack to a 38-27 lead.

Green Bay (10-3) would never look back in the win.

The Packers hit the road next Sunday for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff in Baltimore against the Ravens.

