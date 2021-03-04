Big Ten to allow fans at men’s basketball tournament

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Jaymes Langrehr

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 18: The Wisconsin Badgers mascot performs during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 18, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. — A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament next week.

The Big Ten Conference made the announcement Thursday morning. The tournament runs March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Marion County health officials recently approved allowing limited capacity at the stadium, meaning 8,000 attendees will be allowed for the games.

A limited number of 2021 #B1GMBBall Tournament tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office. MORE INFO: https://t.co/wluAGPGNcD pic.twitter.com/5zPXzCltRf — Big Ten Men’s Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2021



Each school will have a limited number of tickets available through their respective ticket offices. Individual universities are expected to share more information, including discounted student ticket options.

All tickets to this year’s tournament will be digital. Stadium gates will open an hour prior to each session of the tournament, according to a news release.

The Big Ten Network will televise the first 10 games of the tournament, while the conference semifinals and finals will be televised on WISC-TV on March 13th and 14th.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.