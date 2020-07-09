Big Ten reportedly announcing conference-only football season in 2020

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Courtesy uwbadgers.com

CHICAGO — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday afternoon it will proceed with a conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season, according to Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic.

The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

It comes just a day after the Ivy League announced it will not hold athletic competition until at least Jan. 1, 2021, and the ACC delayed the start of the sports season until Sept. 1.

Wisconsin’s non-conference opponents in 2020 included Appalachian State, Southern Illinois and Notre Dame, a game that was scheduled to be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The Badgers are tentatively scheduled to kick off the season at Camp Randall against Indiana on Sept. 4.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments