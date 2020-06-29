Big Ten Network names Taylor to all-decade team

MADISON, Wis. – Jonathan Taylor has added another honor to his college career credentials.

The Big Ten Network named the former Badger to its all-decade football team. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley joined Taylor as the conference’s best in the last 10 years.

In three seasons at Wisconsin, Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards. He was a two-time Doak Walker award winner, a two-time consensus first-team All-American, and a three-time first-team all-Big Ten honoree.

