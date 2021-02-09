Big Ten moves men’s basketball conference tournament to Indianapolis

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Carlos Osorio Michigan guard Chaundee Brown (15) reacts next to Wisconsin forwards Aleem Ford, left, and Micah Potter after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten Conference says it is moving this year’s men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis.

In a statement released Tuesday, officials say the tournament to decide the conference’s men’s basketball champion will now be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis instead of the United Center in Chicago, as had been previously planned.

The conference says there were multiple factors that played into the decision, including the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and others. The women’s basketball tournament was already scheduled for Indianapolis, and the conference says having both in the same city allows for more cohesive testing and medical protocols for both tournaments.

The men’s basketball tournament will be held from March 10th until the 14th, before the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held entirely in Indianapolis and surrounding cities in Indiana.

