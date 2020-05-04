Big Ten Conference to extend suspension of organized team activities

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten Conference is extending its suspension of all organized team activities through June 1 and will re-evaluate again at that time.

According to a release, this is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year. The conference has also put a pause on all recruiting events for the foreseeable feature.

The Big Ten Conference will work with medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the release said.

June 1st is the next evaluation date for the Big Ten #OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/4ZF2U6XJkA — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) May 4, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments