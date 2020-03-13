Big Ten Conference suspends all organized team activities until April 6

The Big Ten Conference is suspending all organized team activities until April 6, according to a release.

The Big Ten plans to re-evaluate at that time whether activities will re-start. The Big Ten announced Thursday that it canceled the Men’s Basketball Tournament, along with all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, spring sports that compete beyond the academic year and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions.

The Big Ten is also canceling all on- and 0ff-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

