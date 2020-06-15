Big Ten commissioner starts voter registration initiative

The Big Ten has created a voter registration initiative to go along with its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

The Big Ten takes the next steps in empowering its student-athletes with the announcement of the members of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition and the launch of the Big Ten Voter Registration Initiative.https://t.co/Yjl3FbJZQ1 pic.twitter.com/i7rmlcNTZt — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 15, 2020

The conference hopes its 14 schools and thousands of student-athletes can leverage their platform to spur social change.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the announcement of the voting initiative finalizes plans that have been in the works since February.

Warren says he hopes the nonpartisan program will encourage student-athletes to become part of the electoral process. It will include participants from each Big Ten school with monthly programming, beginning in July and ending with the general election in November.

