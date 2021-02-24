Big Ten announces TV schedule for men’s basketball tournament

The Big Ten is announcing its schedule for the men’s basketball conference tournament next month in Indianapolis.

The tournament will take place March 10th-14th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Big Ten Network will televise the first 10 games of the tournament, while the conference semifinals and finals will be televised on WISC-TV on March 13th and 14th.

The first game of the tournament will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 10th. The next game will be played 25 minutes after the first game is over.

The tournament’s second round will start on Thursday, March 11th, with four games being played in two sessions. The first session will start at 10:30 a.m. CT and the second will start at 5:30 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

The quarterfinals on Friday, March 12th will also feature four games played in two separate sessions starting at 10:30 a.m. CT and 5:30 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

The semifinals on WISC-TV will start at noon on Saturday, March 13th, with the second semifinal game starting 25 minutes after the first semifinal ends.

The championship game will air at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 14th, and will be followed by the CBS Sports Selection Show, which will announce the field for the NCAA Tournament.

The Wisconsin Badgers are currently in 6th place in the Big Ten standings. The first four teams in the conference standings receive a “double bye” in the conference tournament, meaning they automatically advance to the quarterfinals and would begin play on Friday, March 12th.

They have three regular season games remaining before the Big Ten tournament starts, with two of those games coming against teams ranked in the Top 10 in the country.

