Big Ten announces revised schedule, Badgers to start season against Illinois

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten has released yet another schedule in 2020 after the conference decided earlier this week to go on with a revised football season.

Wisconsin’s new eight-game slate will open up on Oct. 24 against Illinois at Camp Randall.

The Badgers will play nine games in nine weeks, with the final game during Champions Week against the team in the same position as the Badgers in the West Division.

Saturday’s schedule is the third schedule the Big Ten has released this year. Wisconsin was scheduled to open-up its 10-game conference-only slate on Sept. 4 against Indiana, but the conference postponed the season on Aug. 11.

