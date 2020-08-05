Big Ten announces 2020 football schedule, Badgers scheduled to begin September 4th

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten is announcing its plans for a football season amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about player and campus safety.

The conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors is approving a 10-game conference-only schedule with games starting as early as the weekend of September 5th.

🚨 2020 SCHEDULE RELEASE 🚨 Plan accordingly, @B1GFootball fans. The 10-game regular season looks like this: pic.twitter.com/nlh7ET4FOv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 5, 2020

Under the plan, the Wisconsin Badgers would actually begin their season with a Friday night game on September 4th against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium.

#Badgers new football schedule: Sept. 4: Indiana

Sept. 12: at Northwestern

Sept. 19: at Nebraska

Sept. 26: Minnesota

Oct. 3: at Maryland

Oct. 10: Purdue

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: Illinois

Oct. 31: at Michigan

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Iowa

Nov. 21: Rutgers#OnWisconsin — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) August 5, 2020

The Badgers would then play back-to-back road games on September 12th and September 19th at Northwestern and Nebraska.

The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe will move mid-season, with the Badgers hosting Minnesota on September 26th.

From there, Wisconsin is scheduled to play at Maryland on October 3rd, home against Purdue on October 10th, home against Illinois on October 24th and at Michigan on Halloween. October 17th would be Wisconsin’s first bye of the season.

Their second bye will be on November 7th, before wrapping up their season with a game at Iowa on November 14th and a home game against Rutgers on November 21st.

In a statement announcing the schedule, the conferenence acknowledges that games may not happen as scheduled, as they still try to work out the logistics of a safe return:

In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate. While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts. As Commissioner Kevin Warren has consistently stated, our country is navigating unprecedented times and throughout all decisions, the health and safety of our students, student-athletes, and everyone associated with our Big Ten university communities remains our primary focus as we work with our institutions to provide a healthy and productive learning environment that includes intercollegiate athletic competition.

The conference also outlined its COVID-19 protocols as part of the release.

