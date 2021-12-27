Big East cancels Marquette basketball game vs. St. John’s due to COVID-19

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette men’s basketball team is the latest Wisconsin team to see a game canceled due to COVID-19.

The Big East announced Monday that Marquette’s game against St. John’s that was scheduled for Wednesday night in New York is being called off due to COVID-19 issues in the St. John’s program.

The @BIGEASTMBB has announced that three upcoming games have been canceled due to COVID issues within the Georgetown and St. John’s programs, including the #MUBB Dec. 29 matchup at St. John's. RELEASE: ⤵https://t.co/AUKBLNUNVI pic.twitter.com/tyBtZeVv38 — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) December 27, 2021

The Big East also said St. John’s game at Georgetown on January 1 and the Xavier at Georgetown game on January 4 will be canceled due to COVID-19 issues in Georgetown’s program.

The conference says it will attempt to reschedule the games that were canceled.

The postponements come as a slew of cancellations have had to be announced across multiple college and professional sports leagues due to the quick-spreading Omicron variant.

The Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team has had to cancel two games due to COVID-19 problems in the program, while the Badgers men’s basketball team had to cancel a game against George Mason last week.

