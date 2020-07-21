Big 8 Conference announces it will not hold fall conference competitions

MADISON, Wis. – This fall there will not be conference competitions in the Big 8.

The Conference released a statement saying “since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during current fall season dates as scheduled, Big 8 Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named”.

There is an option for schools to schedule and play non-conference games if allowed by local health officials and school decision-markers.

