Big 8 cancels conference games for winter sports season

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Big 8 Conference has canceled its upcoming winter sports season.

Conference champions will also not be crowned this winter, according to a release from the Big 8.

Districts may allow in-person practices, games and workouts as long as member schools are following public health recommendations, the release said.

Schools have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any sports during adopted season dates as long as they follow WIAA guidance and requirements put in place by local public health departments, the release said.

The next formal update of timelines and information related to the status of Big 8 athletics and winter sports can be expected following the regular Big 8 meeting November 4th.

Decisions regarding remaining sports during the school year will be made in a similar fashion.

