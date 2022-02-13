Bierock holds Puppy Bowl watch party benefitting Humane Society

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Before the Bengals and Rams kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday, fans gathered at Bierock in Madison to catch the Puppy Bowl.

The event started with a “tail-gate,” and featured dog-themed drinks like the Wisconsin Brewing Company’s Chocolate Lab Porter.

10% of sales from the evening went to Dane County Humane Society.

“People today may be looking for something a little different,” Bierock co-owner Brian Carriveau said. “People who may not be into football, this is for them.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that the restaurant has hosted a Puppy Bowl watch party.

