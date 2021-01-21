Biden’s ‘unity’ message gets support from Wisconsin’s delegation, executive order draws criticism

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden’s message of unity during his inauguration speech is getting support from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, sent his well wishes to the newly inaugurated leader over Twitter, encouraging him “to follow through on his pledge to be a president for all Americans and act to unify our divided nation.”

Rep. Ron Kind, D- La Crosse, released a statement echoing Biden’s calls to work together to face the many challenges facing the country.

“It’s time to set aside the bitter partisanship and join together to tackle the unprecedented challenges facing all Americans, starting with the need to implement a national, coordinated plan to defeat COVID-19,” he wrote.

Rep. Mark Pocan told News 3 Now this change in leadership, especially this message, could bring good things.

“If we can just get back to again normal where we may have different ideologies but as long as you have some values you can find what you have in common and get something done, that’s what people really at the end of the day want us to do,” Pocan said. “I think people are looking forward to something maybe a little more boring.”

Other Republicans in the Wisconsin congressional delegation spoke out against some of the moves Biden made on his first day in office, namely signing an executive order to stop the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The project also goes through indigenous land in the U.S. and furthers fossil fuel use, but Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, highlighted the jobs it would create, especially given the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus.

“President Biden has an opportunity to signal that access to good-paying jobs is truly a priority for his administration by reconsidering his decision to stop construction of the Keystone XL pipeline,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.

