Biden’s path to a Wisconsin’s victory

Naomi Kowles by Naomi Kowles

With unofficial results in and former Vice President Joe Biden projected to win Wisconsin, the race follows what’s become a tradition of close Presidential races in the state with the exception of both of former president Barack Obama’s wins.

He didn’t pick up votes in Milwaukee or gain ground across rural Wisconsin, where Trump largely expanded on his vote shares in 2016. For Biden, the path went through Dane County while making inroads into Trump’s margins in the Milwaukee suburbs and Green Bay media market.

Dane County, the state’s fastest-growing county and a traditionally high-turnout area consistently backing Democrats in high margins, outperformed itself in a major way. There, Biden picked up about 42,000 more votes than Hillary Clinton did four years ago, according to unofficial results. The city of Madison hit an all-time record turnout at 84.7% of registered voters. On the whole, unofficial results show Wisconsin voters have cast more ballots in this presidential election than any other.

But the ultimate winning map doesn’t look much different, county by count, from 2016. Only two counties flipped colors, and by margins of just hundreds of votes: Door County and Sauk County, a famous bellwether of Wisconsin’s statewide vote, both turned blue. (Results, again, are unofficial until tabulated by local, county and state officials.)

Trump’s margins slipped in the Republican stronghold WOW counties: Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington. In both Waukehsa and Ozaukee, Biden picked up six more points than Clinton; he picked up three more than Clinton in Washington. And while he won neither those counties or the other highly-watched Green Bay media market area, he performed in similar ways in northeast Wisconsin.

Read more about why Milwaukee’s suburbs and northeast Wisconsin were expected to play a critical role in Wisconsin’s presidential race.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.