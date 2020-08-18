Biden’s convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump

NEW YORK — Joe Biden introduced the breadth of his political coalition to a nation in crisis Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

He gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence and featuring both progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans united against President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Former first lady Michelle Obama assailed Trump, the Republican who replaced her husband. Most of the speeches at the convention curtailed by the virus were prerecorded and shown on videotape.

Michelle Obama urged Americans to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

“Innocent people of color continue to be murdered,” she said. “Stating a fact that a Black life matters is still met by derision from nation’s highest office, because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, for consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, took part in the virtual convention, calling for the fight against injustice to continue before asking for a moment of silence.

“My brother George was selfless,” Philonise Floyd said. “He always made sacrifices for his family, friends and even complete strangers. George had a giving spirit, a spirit that has shown up on the streets around our nation and around the world. People of all races, all ages, all genders, all backgrounds peacefully protested in the name of love and unity.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke as well, suggesting that under Trump, “authoritarianism has taken root in our country.”

The Vermont senator said Trump had proved incapable of controlling the coronavirus outbreak, coping with the economic fallout and addressing institutional racism in the United States and climate change threatening the globe.

“To heal the soul of our nation, Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created,” Sanders said. “He will stop the demonization of immigrants, the coddling of white nationalists, the racist dog whistling, the racist bigotry and the ugly attacks on women.”

Sanders, who finished second in the Democratic primary behind Biden, struck a more optimistic tone when he thanked supporters who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 for helping to move the country “in a bold, new direction.”

He called on his backers, as well as those who supported other 2020 Democratic primary contenders or Trump four years ago, to unite behind Biden.

“My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine.”

Republican John Kasich joined a number of others in his party to endorse Biden, saying it’s time to “take off our partisan hats and put our nation first.”

The former Ohio governor appeared at the convention in a show of bipartisanship rarely seen in party conventions. Kasich ran for president four years ago but lost the GOP nomination to Donald Trump.

Kasich told Republicans and independents wary of supporting a Democrat not to worry that Joe Biden would take a “sharp left and leave them behind” because Biden is a reasonable person who can’t be pushed around. He admitted there are places where the two disagree.

“But that’s OK, because that’s America,” he said.

