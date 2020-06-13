Biden, Wisconsin Democrats rally, virtually, to defeat Trump

MADISON, Wis. — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden urged Wisconsin Democrats in a recorded message broadcast during an online state convention Friday to unite to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

That message was repeated by Democratic office holders at the state and local level, who also pushed the need to prevent Republicans from winning enough seats in the Legislature to have a super majority that could override vetoes of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The convention, usually a pep rally for activists that attracts a couple thousand Democrats, was moved to an online only meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

