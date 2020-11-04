Biden, Trump locked in tight race in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago.

Biden had a lead of three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person. The counting of those ballots, which takes longer than a regular ballot, could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

