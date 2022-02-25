Biden to visit Superior next week

by Logan Reigstad

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

SUPERIOR, Wis. — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to visit Wisconsin next week, the White House announced Thursday.

The Bidens will stop in Superior “to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges and creating good-paying, union jobs,” the White House said in a news release.

Further details, including a location for the stop, were not provided.

The First Lady visited southeastern Wisconsin in December along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

