Biden to see Blake family in visit to Kenosha

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of Jacob Blake, the Black man from Wisconsin who was shot by police on Aug. 23.

The Democratic presidential nominee plans to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday to meet with community members. A campaign spokesman says Biden also plans to meet with members of the Blake family.

When President Donald Trump was in Kenosha on Tuesday, he didn’t meet with Blake’s family. He focused on thanking members of law enforcement for how they handled the violence in the nights after Blake’s shooting. Trump also toured damaged buildings and talked with owners who were affected by the destruction.

Biden’s visit will be his first campaign stop in Wisconsin in nearly two years.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.