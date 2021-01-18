Biden to nominate DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm as deputy secretary to HHS

President-elect Biden is expected to nominate Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm as deputy secretary of the HHS, with Karen Timberlake serving as the DHS interim secretary.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, appears by video during a press conference on April 17, 2020. Palm says early DHS projections of COVID-19 infections and deaths did not come to pass because “we had to work like crazy to prevent them from happening.” Wisconsin Department of Health Services via YouTube

MADISON, Wis. — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm as deputy secretary of the HHS, with Karen Timberlake serving as the DHS interim secretary.

The Washington Post first reported the news. Gov. Tony Evers confirmed the announcement Monday morning, and said Palm will leave the DHS on Wednesday.

Evers said Karen Timberlake will serve as the DHS interim secretary. She will officially join on Monday, Jan. 25. Timberlake was the DHS secretary under former Governor Jim Doyle during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

“Karen Timberlake brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in public health, healthcare, and healthcare systems that will be critical as we continue distributing vaccines quickly in our fight against this virus,” Governor Evers said in a statement.

Palm had served as senior counselor to the Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Obama. She has also served as a senior advisor at the White House Domestic Policy Council during the implementation and rollout of the Affordable Care Act.

Other nominees include Jewel H. Bronaugh for the Department of Agriculture, Polly Trottenberg for the Department of Transportation, Elizabeth Klein at the Department of the Interior and Cindy Marten at the Department of Education.

The Senate would have to confirm Palm and the other nominees in order to officially take the roles.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.