Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after having returned from Europe with President Joe Biden.

It’s the latest reported infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing’s protective bubble around the 79-year-old president.

The principal deputy press secretary, Jean-Pierre said Sunday she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” on Saturday.

Because he is fully vaccinated, Biden is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.