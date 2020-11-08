Biden shores up fragile ‘blue wall’ in industrial north

Joe Biden shored up the Democrats’ “blue wall” to rebuild the party’s path back to the White House. He did it more sturdily in Michigan, but more tenuously in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

While The Associated Press had called all three states and their combined 46 Electoral College votes for Biden, the Democrat’s relatively narrow margins there reflect the nation’s continuing deep divisions more than a newly strengthened Democratic bulwark in the industrial north.

Trump had stunned the country four years ago by winning by a total of 77,000 votes the three that had been carried for decades by Democrats.

