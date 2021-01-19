Biden selects UW-La Crosse grad to serve as Deputy Secretary of Education

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has selected a University of Wisconsin La Crosse graduate to serve as the next Deputy Secretary of Education.

I am honored to serve alongside @teachcardona to restore our education system – putting teachers, students, and parents first. Work Hard. Be Kind. Dream Big. Let’s do this! — Cindy Marten (@BeKindDreamBig) January 18, 2021

Cindy Marten has served as the superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District since 2013. While in this position, San Diego received the highest graduate rate among big-city districts in California and the fastest reading growth of large urban districts nationwide in 2019, according to the La Crosse Tribune.

Marten was a classroom teacher for 17 years prior to being appointed superintendent, the Tribune reported. She spent 10 years at one of the most ethnically diverse and economically challenged school communities in the city, per the Tribune report.

The University of La Crosse issued a statement saying it was delighted by Marten’s appointment.

“Marten has had a remarkable career as a teacher, principal and superintendent, and we look forward to seeing how she will use her talents to serve our nation’s schools,” the statement read.

Marten earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UW-La Crosse in 1988. She also earned a master’s degree in Teaching and Learning from the University of California-San Diego.

Today, President-elect Biden announced a number of key administration posts. These experienced public servants will lead with compassion, integrity, and character to make our government work for all Americans.https://t.co/rrHKrjHur2 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 18, 2021

