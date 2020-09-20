Biden on Wisconsin surpassing 100,000 COVID-19 cases: Consequence of Trump’s ‘failure of leadership’

MADISON, Wis. — According to combined data from DHS and county dashboards, Wisconsin hit the 100,000 coronavirus case mark on Sunday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says it’s due to President Trump’s ‘historic failure of leadership.’

“After deliberately downplaying the virus’ severity — Trump still has no plan to get it under control and has proven himself utterly incapable of guiding us through this moment,” Biden said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “It didn’t have to be this bad. If I’m elected president, we won’t play political games with public health — we’ll trust the experts and the science, speak honestly with the American people, and implement my plan to beat the virus and build our country back better than before.”

Biden also said his thoughts were with those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“I am thinking of the families that will never again be whole, the empty chairs around dinner tables, and the mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters who have had to say goodbye to their loved ones far too soon. I’m also thinking of those who are out of work, who are struggling to keep their small businesses afloat and who are struggling to balance working with full time virtual learning because it isn’t safe for their kids to go back to school.”

Biden is scheduled to be in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on Monday.

President Trump has not commented yet on Wisconsin’s marker.

