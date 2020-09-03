Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family to start Wisconsin trip

Associated Press by Associated Press

The attorney for Jacob Blake, Ben Crump, sent the following photo to Sara Sidner. Crump confirmed to Sara via text that it's a photo of Blake and his four sons. We do not know whether any of these boys were in the vehicle when Blake was shot and should not imply any of them were

MILWAUKEE — Joe Biden met Thursday with the family of Jacob Blake, as the Democratic presidential nominee began a day of events in Wisconsin.

The battleground state finds itself at the center of a national reckoning on racism, police violence and protests after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake, a Black man, in the back. Biden believes he can use his trip Thursday for community leaders to find common ground.

He plans a public discussion with business figures, civic leaders and law enforcement.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha two days ago but concentrated on praising law enforcement and accusing protesters of “domestic terrorism.”

Trump has a Thursday evening rally scheduled in Pennsylvania.

