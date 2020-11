Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

Andy Wong FILE - This Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Defense Undersecretary Michele Flournoy, preparing for a bilateral meeting in Beijing, China. Flournoy, a politically moderate Pentagon veteran, is regarded by U.S. officials and political insiders as a top choice for President-elect Joe Bide to choose to head the Pentagon.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time. The move would shatter one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet.

U.S. officials and political insiders regard Michele Flournoy as a top choice for the job. She is a politically moderate Pentagon veteran and is seen as a steady hand who favors strong military cooperation abroad.

Her front-runner status was confirmed by officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

