Biden launches wide battleground push with ads, surrogates

Associated Press by Associated Press

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is ramping up its advertising and deploying some of its high-profile surrogates as it tries to solidify a broad battleground map that his advisers see as giving the former vice president multiple paths to an Electoral College majority.

Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday a $15 million weeklong advertising campaign including television, digital, radio and print in six states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump won all six states four years ago. While the Biden moves underscore his wide-ranging approach, they also highlight lingering questions about possibly spreading the campaign too thin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments