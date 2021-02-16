Biden heads to Wisconsin to rally support for virus relief

Associated Press by Associated Press

Evan Vucci President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Hagerstown, Md., after spending the weekend with first lady Jill Biden and family at Camp David.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is making his first official trip outside the nation’s capital as president as he tries to refocus Congress and build public support for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

He’s hoping Tuesday night’s CNN town hall in Milwaukee will help put the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump solidly in the rearview mirror and move attention back to dealing with the pandemic.

The new president will be talking with everyday Americans in an effort to build pressure on Republican lawmakers to get behind his massive relief package that White House officials say has broad public support.

The House is expected to vote on the relief package next week.

