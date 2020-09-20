Biden headed to Manitowoc for second Wisconsin visit

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to campaign Monday in northeast Wisconsin for his second visit to the state in two weeks.

Biden’s campaign announced Sunday that the Democratic presidential nominee would be campaigning in Manitowoc, a city of about 32,000 that’s on the shores of Lake Michigan about 80 miles north of Milwaukee.

Biden did not immediately release any additional details about the visit.

The stop comes two weeks after Biden made his first visit to Wisconsin as the nominee.

President Donald Trump was in central Wisconsin last week.

