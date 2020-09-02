Biden focuses on schools and pandemic, then to visit Kenosha

Associated Press by Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of his own planned trip to Wisconsin.

The Midwestern swing state has become a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence, police treatment of people of color and the actions of vigilante militias.

Biden’s itinerary reflects his efforts to keep the election spotlight on the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s overall security, while Trump emphasizes civil unrest in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife, Jill, a longtime educator, will meet with public health experts to talk about school reopening options.

