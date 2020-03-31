Biden endorses pair of Wisconsin school referendums

Associated Press by Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has come out in support of a pair of Wisconsin school district referendums, a week before the state’s presidential primary election.

It is highly unusual for presidential candidates to weigh in on local school referendums.

The move Tuesday comes as Biden and other candidates have been sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic. Neither Biden nor his Democratic opponent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have campaigned in Wisconsin this year.

Biden came out in support of school referendums in Milwaukee, the state’s largest school district, and Racine.

Both are heavily Democratic cities.

