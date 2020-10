Biden coming to Milwaukee on Friday

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MILWAUKEE — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be making a stop in Milwaukee on Friday, just days before the presidential election.

Biden will deliver remarks at 6:30 p.m. His campaign first announced a trip to the Badger State earlier in the week, with the time and location officially confirmed in a news release Thursday.

