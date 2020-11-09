Biden begins transition as Trump contests election results

Site staff by Site staff

With Joe Biden becoming president-elect over the weekend, there’s a lot his team needs to do until Inauguration Day in January. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to contest the results of the election. Madison College political science professor Maurice Sheppard joins Live at Four to sort through it all.

