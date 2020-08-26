Biden addresses shooting of Jacob Blake, civil unrest in Kenosha

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Image

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has responded to the shooting of Jacob Blake in a video Wednesday.

“Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick,” Biden said in a tweet.

The former vice president previously spoke to Blake’s parents, stating “justice must and will be done.”

“Put yourself in the shoes of every Black father and Black mother in this country and ask, is this what we want America to be? Is this the country we should be?” Biden said in the video.

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

He referred to the words of Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, who said the damage done to her community “doesn’t reflect my son, or my family.”

Biden showed support for peaceful demonstrations, but spoke out against the violence that has recently ensued.

He said protesting brutality is a right and “absolutely necessary,” but that burning down communities is nothing more than “needless violence.”

“Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice,” Biden said in a tweet.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.