Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Cottage Grove, police say

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — A man was cited with failure to yield while making a left turn after hitting a bicyclist on Saturday.

Police responded to the injury crash around 11:37 a.m. at 4558 Ridge Road.

The crash occurred after Trevor Scharnke was driving southbound when he turned into a private driveway, hitting bicyclist Christopher Endres.

Police said Endres was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Scharnke was cited.

