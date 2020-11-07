Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Cottage Grove, police say
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — A man was cited with failure to yield while making a left turn after hitting a bicyclist on Saturday.
Police responded to the injury crash around 11:37 a.m. at 4558 Ridge Road.
The crash occurred after Trevor Scharnke was driving southbound when he turned into a private driveway, hitting bicyclist Christopher Endres.
Police said Endres was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Scharnke was cited.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.