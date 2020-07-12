Bicyclist killed following crash in Columbia County

TOWN OF OTSEGO, Wis. — A 58-year-old woman died after a bicycle crash Sunday morning.

According to a news release, at 8:30 a.m. the bicyclist and a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on County Highway B just west of Williams Road in Otsego Township. The crash occurred when the Honda Civic began overtaking the bicycle.

Officials said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a UW-Med-flight doctor. The crash did not appear to be caused by alcohol or drug use, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said the driver of the Honda Civic has been cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office investigation, which is still active and ongoing.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Fire Department, Rio EMS, Doylestown Fire, UW Med-Flight, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Officer and a Chaplain from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

