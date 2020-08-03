Bicyclist hospitalized for emergency surgery following bike vs. vehicle crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery after a driver struck the woman in the crosswalk in the 2000 block of McCoy Road around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Sun Prairie police said the woman was attempting to cross the crosswalk from West Main Street when the driver hit her.

The driver of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating with police. No arrests or citations have been issued.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is helping Sun Prairie police with their ongoing investigation.

