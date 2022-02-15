Beverly (Treul) Mecikalski

by Obituaries

WAUKESHA – Beverly (Treul) Mecikalski, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on February 12, 2022, although Alzheimer’s began taking her several years ago. Beverly carried a smile and happiness through those years and, above all, love for those who cared for and loved her.

She was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Waukesha, volunteering and participating in the choir for many, many years. She never gave up her beloved hobby of knitting scarves, hats, and booties even after her macular degeneration progressed to the point of affecting her color choices. To all those who she knew and loved, she had a way about her…let’s just say a caring sauciness.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Pam (Brad) Hays and Paula (Dan) Brzezinski; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth (Troy), and John; as well as her great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Everly; her sister, Elaine (Wayne) Chaney; and nieces, Deborah Rupar and Christine Yaccino. She joins her parents, John and Sylvia, and nephew and godson, Douglas Chaney, in heaven.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers, the many angels here on earth, that helped Beverly and them through this difficult time. Many thanks to the people at Huntington Place for providing the utmost quality care in the last year of her life.

A celebration of life is being planned for some time this Spring. The family encourages donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Beverly’s name so that, maybe someday, this debilitating disease can be eradicated, and no other families have to endure the pain it causes.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

