Beverly Kay Fitzgerald

MADISON – Beverly Kay (Porter) Fitzgerald, age 82, passed away from complications of dementia on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at UW Health Hospital.

She was born on July 9, 1938, in Madison, Wis. Beverly was the daughter of Alfred and Helen (Armstrong) Porter.

She married Robert L. Fitzgerald on July 14, 1957. They had five children, Vicki Maness (Tenn.), Rick (Mary) Fitzgerald (Ariz.), Thomas Fitzgerald (Wis.), Jim (Mary) Fitzgerald (Wis.) and Sheryl Fitzgerald (Wis.). She had six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Beverly and Robert were married for 40 years until Robert’s death in 1998. During their marriage, Bev and Bob enjoyed golf. They also liked camping with their children, family and friends. After Robert’s death, Beverly moved to Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin for the next 21 years. During this tirne, she enjoyed visiting her children, grandchildren and playing bridge.

In 2019, Bev became incapacitated. Her son, Tom was awarded P.O.A. Before COVID, Tom would transport her to INR/doctor appointments. After the appointments, Tom would take her to Perkins because she really enjoyed the fish and especially a piece of pie. During COVID, Tom would take her to the drive-thru and get her a fish sandwich and a strawberry shake for her, which pleased Beverly very much.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her siblings, Shirley (Porter) Connery, Ron Porter and Bill Porter. Her only remaining sibling is Jeanne (Porter) Sigmon (Texas).

Memorials in Beverly’s name may be made to your favorite charity. God bless everyone. Please be kind to one another. She will be missed.

