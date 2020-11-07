Beverly Jean Lind

VERONA – Beverly Jean Lind, age 76, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at The Villa at Middleton Village. She was born on Sept. 25, 1944, in Hillsboro, Wis., the daughter of William and Ocie (Bohnert) Lebansky.

Bev graduated from Hillsboro High School and went on to work as a computer inventory specialist for the Department of Information Technology at the University of Wisconsin.

Bev enjoyed reading, coloring, and traveling to Lake Superior and the mountains. Most important to Bev was spending time with her children, granddaughter, son-in-law and sister. She will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Bev is survived by her son, Jeffery Lind; daughter, Debbie (Phillip) Horstmeier; granddaughter, Brooke Horstmeier; sister, Patricia Beighley; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held. Memorial donations in Bev’s name may be made to Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

