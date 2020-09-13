Beverly Jane Bassett

MADISON – Beverly Jane Bassett, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care. She was born on June 3, 1928, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Harvey and Ada (Dunning) Trevillian.

Beverly moved to Minocqua in 1953 and married Richard J. Bassett on April 12, 1958. She moved to Milwaukee in 1964 and to Madison in 1965 following the early death of her husband. Beverly returned to school, graduated from MATC, and worked as an account examiner for the State of Wisconsin until retirement in 1989.

Beverly was a member of the Eastern Star, Gold Star Wives, and Lake Edge United Church of Christ. Beverly loved going up north, especially the Island in Lake Minocqua. She has many memories of going to the lake as a child with her parents and sisters. Beverly enjoyed singing, reading, puzzles, and playing games. She especially enjoyed spending time with family.

Beverly is survived by her son, Francis “Skip” (Sandra) Bassett; daughter, Barbara (James) Lewis; two grandsons, Richard and Tyler; granddaughter, Tessa; and four sisters, Lois Maslowski, Lynn Teschan, Gayle Schwibinger and Harvada Elisberg. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard; parents; and two half sisters, Esther and Winnifred.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to Drumlin Reserve Memory Care of Cottage Grove for the care she received the last months of her life and to Agrace HospiceCare for the care she received her last days.

Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodruff, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.