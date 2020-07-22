Beverly J. Seavey

MADISON – Beverly Jeanne (Engelkens) Seavey passed away on July 18, 2020 after a long and arduous fight against Parkinson’s disease.

For 20 years, the disease ravaged her body but never her spirit. She fought it to the end insisting on trying to walk and going outside when moving was difficult and talking on the phone when she was unable to speak.

Born on March 24, 1940 in Morrison, Illinois to Jacob and Abbie Engelkens, Beverly was one of 13 siblings. Beverly married Ellis Seavey and raised four children in Madison, Wisconsin. Beverly was always available and excited to spend time with her children and grandchildren be it playing board games, basketball or sledding in the winter. She was full of energy and loved to be outside.

Beverly cherished her Christian faith. She was involved in countless church activities and generously gave back by delivering meals on wheels, donating sewing projects and volunteering at her local food pantry. She enjoyed sewing and loved making matching outfits for her four children.

Beverly is survived by four siblings, Paul and Cindy Engelkens, Jim and Gail Engelkens, Louella Engelkens, and Wayne Engelkens and Carrie Cartwright; as well as her four children, Brenda and Eric Christensen, Beth and Paul Chu, Scott and Amy Seavey, and Bill and Becky Goulette; and her eleven grandchildren, Aaron and Abby Christensen, Spencer, Jonathan, Jackson and Griffin Chu, Owen and Meghan Seavey and Marina, Macy and Max Goulette.

Because of the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future.

The family wishes to thank Four Winds Manor and The Cove Assisted Living as well as Heartland Hospice for their care. Additionally, the family is immensely grateful to Tanya at Senior Helpers and longtime caregivers, Colleen and Nola, for their compassionate care and friendship as well as all others involved in her care.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

