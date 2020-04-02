Beverly J. Schluenz

MADISON – Beverly J. Schluenz, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Waunakee Manor.

She was born on July 25, 1926, in Sparta, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Victoria (Larson) Slayton.

Beverly graduated from Sparta High School. She was united in marriage to Harold Schluenz on April 1, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Beverly worked as a bookkeeper for Northwestern Mutual Life for over 48 years. She was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church and Olbrich Botanical Gardens, where she volunteered for many years in the gift shop.

Beverly is survived by her brother, Richard Slayton; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Leann Zilisch and Shawn McDonald.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents; brothers, Howard, Elwood and Donald Slayton; and sisters, Marie Madsen and Verna Hagen.

A memorial service and visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at a later date. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens or PBS Wisconsin.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420