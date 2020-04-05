Beverly J. (Powers) Grove

MADISON, Wis. – Beverly Jean Grove, age 90, passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 at Oak Park Place from complications due to a fall.

She was born on July 12, 1929, in Richland County, WI, the daughter of Ralph D. and Labaune (Bonnie Standish) Powers.

Beverly attended Richland Normal School to become a teacher. She earned her Bachelors degree from UW Eau Claire and her Masters degree from UW Madison. She won a national science foundation scholarship to attend coursework at Purdue. Beverly devoted her life to teaching, and was a teacher and principal at Waunkee School District for 37 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison and the Madison Moose Lodge. She attained Academy of Friendship, Star Recorder Degree and the College of Regents Degree with the Women of the Moose and enjoyed supporting Moose Heart and Moose Haven.

Survivors include her sister, Sharon (Lenny) Sperry; children, William G. Grove (Cynthia), Sherry L. Propson (Dave), Deanna J. Annon (Mark), Bill I. Grove (Pat) and Tani A. Plamann (Steven); several grandchildren and great grandchildren along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William H. Grove; parents, Ralph D. and Lebaune Powers; and other relatives and friends.

