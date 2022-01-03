Beverly J. Haefer

by Obituaries

Barneveld – Beverly J. Haefer, age 65, of Barneveld, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on May 9, 1956 in Reedsburg, a daughter of Willie and Betty Lou (Hoff) Haefer. She grew up in Monroe and kept many different jobs as an adult. She worked as a nurse to a mason and finally a yard foreman and many other jobs in between.

Beverly is survived by her mother Betty Lou Haefer; her four sisters Sandy Gray, Joyce Stenulson, Elaine Gutzmer and Carol Homan; her son Jason (Julie) Golackson; her grandsons Justin and Jordan Golackson; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Willie Haefer.

A Celebration of Life for Beverly Haefer will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

