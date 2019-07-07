Beverly J. Daniels-Johnson

Beverly J. Daniels-Johnson, age 82, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a prolonged, valiant battle with multiple health issues, remaining upbeat until the very end.

She was born on September 22, 1936, in Saybrook, IL., to Howard and Emma (Harms) Tipsord. Upon her High School Graduation, she obtained her nursing diploma from Burnham City Hospital in Champaign, IL. She worked in Syracuse, NY, Champaign IL, and Phoenix, AZ until 1964. It was in Phoenix that she and her new husband Bob Daniels had their daughter Ariane Hope.

After a short return to IL., she resumed her education at UW Hospital & Clinics receiving a B.S. in nursing and M.S. in Clinical Nurse Specialist in 1977. In 1984 she attained the position of Clinical Assistant Professor in both the School of Nursing and the Department of Psychiatry while joining the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society.

Beverly was an avid golfer and met her husband Dale while playing Odana Golf Club on the 4th of July 1983, and wed on April Fools Day in 1986. They enjoyed Badger Hockey and Football as season ticket holders and still have the football tickets. Annual golf vacations were the norm with stops in FL, TX, LA. Miss, AZ, and San Jose, CA, where his son resides. She loved to travel visiting Germany, Costa Rica, and a life experience traveling India.

She loved visiting her granddaughter and great grandkids. Sitting at her daughters home enjoying all the animals and activities and helping with the vegetable garden.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dale S. Johnson and his son, Justin, her daughter, Ariane Daniels; granddaughter, Sascha (Joe) Dragoo, their children, Gwendalynn Hope and Ambrose Rex; her sister, Janice Simmons; sister-in-law, Della Tipsord; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Gloria Hope, brothers, Winston, Emery, and Donald, (Rex) Kinzinger, her in-laws, Marge and Sterling Johnson, Gary and Jan (Bill) Stevenson.

A celebration of her life will be held at BABES RESTAURANT, 5614 Schroeder Road, Madison, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, starting at 2:00 p.m. with heavy hors-d’oeuvres at 3:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will also be held at her daughter’s house on Saturday, July 13, 2019, starting at 2:00 p.m.

