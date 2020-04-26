Beverly J. “Bev” Engeldinger

MADISON, Wis. – Beverly J. “Bev” Engeldinger went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

She lived a long life of love, strong spirit, and faith. Born in Madison, Wis. on Dec. 15, 1927, Bev graduated from Central High School and from the nursing program at the University of Wisconsin where she met her sweetheart, Ken, whom she married in 1950. They lived briefly in New Mexico, Iron River, Mich., and 12 years in Milwaukee before returning to Madison in 1968.

Philippians 1:21 “For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” Bev accepted Jesus as her savior when she was in her 30’s and spent her life serving Him in the ways she felt would please Him and bring Him glory. Psalm 92:14 “They will still bear fruit in their old age.” Her prayer was that this might be true of her, and indeed it was. She loved to read and began writing Christian poetry in 1979. Her great delight was to be able to share her strength and her poems with those who might be needing a word of encouragement.

She lost her Ken to cancer in 1993. Ken and her family and friends were a source of great joy as they filled her life with so much love and laughter. She is survived by daughters, Sue (James Manners) of Madison, Julie (Scott Hancock) of Montana, and Barb Torrez (Michael Stewart)of California; grandchildren, Jerramy, Justin and Zachary Manners, Holt and Eliza (Nick Caldwell) Hancock, Matthew (Bella), Mark and Andrew Torrez; great-grandchildren, Luna Torrez, Emma and Sophie Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews all dear to her heart.

When I Go Home

Let there be laughter,

Let there be fun;

Let them rejoice,

When my life’s work is done.

Let them gather together,

Those whom I love;

Let them praise and then thank

Our dear Father above.

Let them find joy,

In the memories they bring;

Let them all see,

I knew Jesus as King.

Let them look forward,

And not into the past;

Then help them rejoice.

That I’ve gone home at last

– Beverly Engeldinger

Bev long ago wrote this obituary, but her family wishes to add that she was a strong and loving woman who will be greatly missed and forever loved. Fare thee well, Bev.



